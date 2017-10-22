Ghanaian Bishop lauds Franconia police in Fairfax Virginia

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng of the Divine Word Ministry International, a United States based Pastor, has commended the Franconia Police, Virginia, US for protecting the community and maintaining law and order.

The Bishop made this pronouncement during a visit to the Franconia Police at the Franconia County District Police (FCDP) in his capacity as an International Police Chaplain in the United States.

Bishop Adonteng Boateng who was accompanied by members of his church; in his remarks noted that the visit was to express their appreciation for the exemplary work the police was doing in the community.

In an interview, he said during the FCPD’s visit to their church, majority of the members who were Africans and from Ghana saw them in a very friendly light, adding that “their education, interaction and especially dancing at our church has gone viral online, making people in the community wonder where such cool and friendly cops come from.”

The Ghanaian Bishop promised to strengthen the relationship between the FCPD and his church, and suggested that the church and police participate in the distribution of items; the church is collecting for donation to the needy come Christmas 2017.

Captain Michael F. Grinnan, Commander of the Franconia District Police Station who received the delegation, said the reason his officers felt at home mingling with DWIM congregation was because; the officers were being trained in that way.

“We train them to be interactive, we try to build good relationship between communities and that’s what we are supposed to do”, he added.

Commander Grinnan, however, said he could not take credit for everything, saying 2nd Lieutenant Tim Forrest who led the team to DWIM last September, his colleagues who accompanied him, and the entire FCPD is responsible for such professionalism and deserve credit too.

DWIM members at the end of the visit were led by the Bishop to pray for the Franconia Police officers.