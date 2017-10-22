Ghana midfielder Nelson Ladzagla plays 5 unbeaten games for Hilal Obayed

Sports News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: Muftawu Adamu

2017-10-22

Nelson Ladzagla <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508655779_818_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana midfielder, Nelson Ladzagla is living no stone unturned in his quest to steer his Sudanese club, Hilal Obayed to the Premier League title.

Nelson Kadzagla has featured prominently in his club five matches unbeaten run since September.

He was the midfield pillar in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah’s former club, Al Khartoum in a home game.

Hilal Obayed are lying 4th on the Sudanese Premier League with 46 points after 25 matches.

Hilal Obayed have a game in hand and are hoping claim all three points to secure a top four standing.

The club made a big mark in its CAF Confederation Cup debut last season where they exited in the quarter final stage.

Nelson Ladzagla who has spent most of his professional years in Sudan, has already made his intentions of playing for the Black Stars in the near future.