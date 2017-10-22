Ghana and Lithuania hold bilateral meeting

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-22

Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has held a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Lithuania to see how best both countries can collaborate to improve their bilateral partnership.

She said the meeting was key as the Lithuanian Government wanted to establish their presence in Africa, noting that Ghana was looking forward to a relationship that would grow to benefit both countries.

She said Lithuania had competences in renewable energy, Information and Communication Technology and manufacturing of fertilizer among other things, which Ghana could benefit from.

“We have some key polices such as Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam, and we believe that government to government and business community relationships will help push our agenda,” she added.

She said government was looking forward to a relationship that would foster the growth of the private sector for a common and mutual goal.

Mrs Botchwey said the meeting was the beginning of a stronger tie in the future and assured them that government would do everything possible to make their businesses flourish and make Ghana their favourable business destination.

Mr Linas Linkevicius, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said Lithuania would engage Africa in areas of interest.

He mentioned ICT, military cooperation, construction and ports development through technology as area where the two countries could collaborate to make gains.

Mr Linkevicius said there were opportunities for students to travel to Lithuania to further their studies and called for the collaborative efforts of both countries in that direction.

He said: “We would want to be among the people who will understand you and help you to achieve your agenda.”