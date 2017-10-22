German NGO builds quarters for midwives

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Meeting Bismarck, a Germany based non-governmental organization, has built quarters for midwives of the Have Health Centre at Have Etoe in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

Mrs Sonja Liggett Igelmund, a midwife and Leader of the NGO, said her outfit was compelled to help construct the facility because “we were not pleased to see nurses working to save lives living under such conditions”.

The midwives were living in congested facilities and share common toilets and bathrooms with people in the community.

Mrs Igelmund said it was unacceptable for nurses to live in such circumstances, especially having to travel several kilometres in search of water for domestic use.

She said the project was made possible by donations and contributions from philanthropists who were touched by the conditions of the midwives.

Mrs Annie Darko-Abloh, Midwifery Officer of the Health Centre, expressed gratitude to the NGO and said the new facility provided a conducive environment for workers.

The project engaged students of the Have Technical Institute to help them acquire practical experience.