Free SHS is good but limited – Nduom

2017-10-22

The 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has said that the government’s Free Senior High School policy will not help to address the teething challenges in the country’s education sector.

According to him, the government must implement the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education policy as stipulated in the constitution, as a more comprehensive solution to problems in the sector.

He made the remarks at the 4th National Convention of the Progress People’s Party (PPP) at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

“Free SHS is good, but it doesn’t go far enough. What Ghana needs is free compulsory and continuous education, and the PPP will continue to push for it,” he said, while addressing thousands of PPP supporters.

The PPP in an earlier communication, said that the New Patriotic Party’s Free SHS policy which came into force in September 2017, will not help to address the backlog of Junior High School graduates who do not further their education because they do not qualify to enter Senior High School.

Meanwhile, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has urged President Akufo-Addo not to fail in his promise to facilitate the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) by 2019.

He explained that electing MMDCEs would help ensure development in the country, particularly in rural areas.