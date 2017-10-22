Free education transforming Ghana’s economy- President Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has observed that government’s “Free Education” policy was gradually transforming the country’ s economy with benefits for all.

The President said he was determined to improve conditions in the country with quality free education as the first step towards the creation of an “entrepreneurial climate”, and said a non-partisan approach was crucial to the success of the policy.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf at the 50th Anniversary of Vakpo Senior High School at Vakpo in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo said unless the “sluices in the river of education” were removed, the education of millions of Ghanaians would end at the Junior High School level.

He urged the youth to prioritise education towards building a quality workforce to power Ghana’s industrialisation and stated government’s resolve to address infrastructural challenges facing Senior High Schools.

Madam Charity Adzoa Calai, Headmistress of the School commended government for implementing the free education policy and said it had increased student population by 46.5 per cent.

She said inadequate infrastructure was affecting teaching and learning in the School established in 1965 as a private institution.

Madam Calai said the North Dayi District Assembly, the Parent Teacher Association and GETFUND had been very supportive with numerous projects at various stages of progress across the campus, and appealed to stakeholders to ensure their completion.

She said the old students Association was assisting the School in constructing a fence wall to prevent encroachment and pleaded with government to provide the Institution with a dining hall, and a school bus.