ECG to launch online payment system

2017-10-22

2017-10-22

The ECG will launch an online payment application system by end of 2017

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will launch an online payment application system by end of 2017 to facilitate post payment of electricity bills.

According to the company, the move forms part of measures to enhance their operations and cut down on revenue losses.

General Manager of ECG Accra West, Ingineer Abdulai Kurah who spoke on behalf of MD of ECG, Ingineer Samuel Boakye Appiah revealed this at the commissioning of the ECG customer service branch in Osu.

The branch will among other things handle payments, reports of faults as well as reports on illegal connections. The facility brings to eleven such centres commissioned by the company across the country.

“I wish to announce that various applications have been successfully rolled out while others are still at pilot phases prominent among them is ECGs online payment platform for easy payment of postpaid electricity bills and purchase of prepaid electricity bills, this application will be launched before the end of this year,” Ingineer Kurah said.

He explained that the system would work via a short code that is in the process of being developed.

“To facilitate the online payment system a short code will soon be introduced to enable customers to receive their bills and vital maintenance information directly by SMS or through their emails”.

He stated that customers who do not pay their bills will be severely sanctioned.

“Our next course of action is to publish the names of customers in the national newspapers and make announcement on radio stations. I am therefore appealing to all defaulting customers of ECG to go and pay their electricity bills promptly to avoid such embarrassment, we mean business”.