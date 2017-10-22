Delta 13: Blame state prosecutors for paltry court fine – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has asked the Ghanaian populace to direct their fury at the state persecutors and not the trial judge in the infamous Delta 13 trial.

“You cannot blame the judge. …blame the state prosecutors”, the outspoken and controversial practitioner stated on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

According to him, it is sad to hear in the media legal luminaries who are supposed to know better attacking the personality of the trial judge instead of the judgment.

“The judge acted based on the evidence brought before the court by the state prosecutors so he is exempted from blame of not doing his job well”, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw pointed out.

“As for the prosecutors they have no excuse”, he added during a telephone interview.

Thirteen members of NPP vigilante group; Delta Force were convicted after they pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit, rioting at the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi and were fined GH ¢1, 800 each.

A private legal practitioner and National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Abraham Amaliba expressed shock at the sentence slapped on them by the court.

According to him, the GH¢1,800 fine slapped on each of the suspects was not deterrent enough, and would rather breed political lawlessness in the country.

But lawyer for the freed members, Frederick Kankam Boadu, has said that there was no evidence of aggravated circumstances in the incident for which they were hurled before the court, and his clients had shown great remorse for their action hence it was important not to imprison them.