Curfew on Kpatinga and its environs renewed

The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 0000 hoursmidnight to 0430 hours effective Friday, October 20, 2017.

A statement signed by the sector Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the renewal of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

It urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and the people to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges and to use non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

The statement reminded the public that the ban on carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons is still in force and that any person found with arms and ammunitions would be arrested and prosecuted.

