Creation of new districts underway

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-22

Electoral Commission has the constitutional mandate to review and recommend for new districts <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508691933_279_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There is the possibility in the future for the country to see additional districts being carved out of the existing ones as those in charge have commenced work on the processes.

The Electoral Commission in pursuant of Section 1 (a) of the Local Government Act 2016, Act 936 which places the responsibility on the Commission to review and make appropriate recommendations on such proposals has therefore started the processes.

A team of experts will soon be dispatched to the 10 regions in the country to look at the necessary requirements for the creation of new districts from the existing ones.

“A team each has been constituted for the ten regions to undertake a field study and submit reports accordingly,” a memo to EC’s regional directors stated. Each regional team would be led by the Commission member responsible for the region, it said in a statement

The field trips which starts from October 25 and end on November 10, 2017 will afford the experts the opportunity to look at the requisite facilities including, economic activities, health posts, banks and other essential amenities.

There will be engagements with MMDCEs, traditional rulers, Presiding Member of Assembly, Members of Parliament in the affected areas and other opinion leaders in this respect.