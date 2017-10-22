Bukom goes agog after Banku’s defeat

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Residents at Bukom as suburb in Accra are in a jubilant mood following the humiliating defeat of boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’.

According to reports, residents especially women clad in white jumped to their feet and erupted in jubilation as Bastie Samir defeated “Ghana Mayweather” in the seventh round of the 12-round bout.

In a non-title fight scheduled for 12 rounds, Bastie produced the performance of his career to end Bukom’s undefeated record by stopping him in the seventh round.

Banku looked in danger of being stopped earlier after he fell but held on before Bastie delivered the clinical blows in the seventh round to secure the victory and maintain his enviable unbeaten record.

The much-anticipated fight dubbed ”Make or Break” lived up to expectations with both boxers putting up a good show for the fans.

Bastie Samir record after the famous win reads (16-0-1, 15 KO’s) whiles Banku recorded; (30-1, 22 KO’s)

Some of the women who spoke to Adom FM presenter, William Smith also known as DJ Willie said Bastie has fulfilled their heart desire.

They cited how Bukom Banku has been has been a thorn in their flesh and subject them to severe beating at the least provocation.

They believe, the bout has thought the braggart a bitter lesson to turn on a new leaf.

Meanwhile, there is huge security presence at Bukom to prevent any reprisal attacks from supporters of Bukom Banku.

