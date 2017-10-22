Bukom Banku tastes first professional defeat

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Maverick light heavyweight boxer Braimah Issah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku suffered his first professional defeat on Saturday night.

The defeat came by way of a 7th round technical knock-out in a cruiser-weight bout against undefeated Samir Bastie at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The bout was dubbed ‘Make or Break’ by Box Office Promotions as the two boxers had looked forward to it since 2013, when Bastir nicknamed ‘The Beast’ challenged the loudmouthed Banku.

The bout had to be postponed in September for television rights owners to promote it amply. The two boxers had claimed they had prepared adequately for it.

For Bukom Banku, his younger opponent was not going to last beyond the the sixth round. On the night it finally came off, the 2008 Olympian sent the musician-cum-actor to the canvas twice before landing him successive blows that proved a coup de grace.

The self-acclaimed African Mayweather could not recover from the referee’s count as he sauntered in the ring. The win extends the record of Bastie Samir, a one-time sparring partner of Floyd Mayweather’s, to 17. He is expected to make a foray for an international title soon.

Watch Bukom Banku’s first defeat in the video below