play videoAyitey Power lost to Banku Banku in last year’s ‘make or break’ bout



Boxer Ayitey Powers has poked fun at fellow boxer Bukom Banku who got defeated for the first time in his professional career by Bastie Samir on Saturday night.

In a short video on Facebook, an excited Powers said he was glad Bukom Banku had “met his meter”.

Braimah Kamoko was beaten by Samir in a fight dubbed ”Make or Break” at the Bukom Boxing Arena, in Accra.

The defeat is an end to his undefeated record. He was stopped in the seventh round.

