Boxing is a crazy profession – Bukom Banku

2017-10-22

Up until Saturday 21st October, 2017, Bukom-based boxer Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku had the enviable run of 28 fights without defeat.

Taking up the name ‘African Mayweather’, the controversial but comical boxer was in the habit of banging drums ahead of his fights and living up to the billing and taunting.

The Boxer in an interview described his job as a crazy profession.



“Boxing is a very crazy, stupid and idiotic work, I haven’t insulted anybody” he stated.



“My head is shaking all the time as a result of the punches I constantly take, it even affects the mind.”

Asked why he still fights, he noted that he had no choice because it was his profession.

In spite of this however, Bukom Banku has been featured in a number of movies and also has released a number of songs; perhaps checking out other avenues for a different career.

As is custom of the Bukom-based boxer, he always promises to knockout his opponents in the sixth round but his fight with Samir Bastie has become an exception as his challenger put him out of his misery in the 7th round, much to his chagrin.

There was a nationwide uproar by lovers and followers of Bukom Banku after he was forced to eat a humble pie by Samir Bastie with several people trolling him on social media.

His friend and close competitor Ayittey Powers was also beside himself with joy as he mocked the defeat of Bukom proclaiming that the latter had finally ‘met his meeter’.