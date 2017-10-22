Bagbin laments inability of Executive to attend sittings of Parliament

Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508660207_455_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has lamented the inability of the Executive to attend sittings of Parliament to answer questions from Members of Parliament.

He said per the standing orders of Parliament, the Ministers or their deputies are supposed to attend sittings and answer questions put to them.

Mr Bagbin’s comment follows the inability of the Minister of Roads and Highways and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to honour invitation of the House.

He said though Ministers have busy schedules they must make time as Parliament cannot continue to bend backwards because of the inability of the Executive to honour it’s invitation.

قالب وردپرس

Comments