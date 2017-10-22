Asiedu Nketia eulogises Paapa Yankson

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-22

play videoNDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508671616_4_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia was full of praise for the late musician, describing him as someone who has made a mark in the music industry.

According to him, the highlife composer was an outstanding musician adding that he has set the pace for upcoming entertainers and those he has trained to emulate.

“I think he has made his mark and other people has followed in his trail…the work he has done and the number of people he has trained gives me hope that some people can rise to fill the vacancy he has created. He has produced a brand and made a service to the country’’. He stated

The funeral rites of Highlife legend, Paapa Yankson, was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday.

Hundreds of people from the music fraternity, and the arts industry, and members of the general public were there in their numbers to say ‘goodbye’ to the high-life music legend.