Accra City Hotel tops at Africa Tourism Awards

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

Source: thebftonline.com

2017-10-22

Emmanuel Adu Sarkodie, Executive Director of Accra City Hotel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508697608_201_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra City Hotel has been awarded the Best City Hotel in Ghana at the 2017 Africa Tourism Awards hosted by the World Tourism Forum, in Accra.

This brings to five, the number of awards the hotel has won within the last two years. The Hotel is the reigning Best 4-Star Hotel in Accra by Ghana Tourism Authority, the Best 4-Star Hotel in Ghana by Ghana Hotels Association, and the Best Hotel in Customer Service. Meanwhile, the hotel is awaiting the public announcement of an award it has won at the World Luxury Awards held recently.

The objective of the Africa Tourism Awards is to identify, recognize and reward establishments and individuals who have strived to promote Africa as anattractive tourist destination. The Awards serves as benchmark for excellence in the promotion of tourism in Africa.

Executive Director of Accra City Hotel and Group CEO of CDH Financial Holdings Limited, Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee, said the honor is a testimony of the success of the strategic change that happened to the Hotel, nearly two years ago.

“Since the takeover of the brand, we have positioned it as a preferred destination for tourists and business travelers who visit our country. I believe we have done well to position, not just Accra City, but Ghana to attract footfall from tourists and tourism stakeholders,” Mr. Adu-Sarkodee said.

“Going forward, we will continue to do things that will put Ghana and Accra in the radar of travelers, through international hotel best practices, while serving as the microcosm of the popular Ghanaian hospitality,” the Executive Director added.

The General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel, said, “We’re ecstatic that Accra City Hotel continues to be rewarded by the travel industry, and more importantly, by theguests themselves, for delivering a true experience of style, service and connection.”

The locally managed hotel also enjoys the pride as the first and only hospitality brand with ISO certification in Ghana. This feat has attracted the confidence and trust of stakeholders of the hospitality industry in Ghana and beyond.

For 29 years, the brand led the way in positioning Ghanaian hospitality on the global stage. Reports say, the Hotel will soon construct a modern, multipurpose conference facility to serve the Ghanaian and international hospitality market.