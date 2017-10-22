1-District 1-Factory , 1-Village 1-Dam will fail without our contribution – Engineers

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been charged by engineers to consider giving them some contracts

President of the Institution of Engineers, Rev. Dr. Ing. E. O Ankrah says, the one-district-one-factory, and one-village-one-dam,will fail without the key role of engineers.

He indicated in an interview that, engineers should be creative, innovative so they can create more jobs.

‘’Engineers are people who have to create jobs. Engineers have to come out with jobs. They have to create jobs. The one-district-one-factory relies mostly on engineers.

The one-district-one-dam relies mostly on engineers. They have to stand-up and come and show that, they can do the job because they will handle manufacturing, construction, machines, and production,’’ he said.

He also disputed suggestions that engineers in Ghana are incompetent.

The institution also appealed to government to consider allocating about 20-30 percent of the district selected for the various projects to Ghanaian machinery and equipment manufacturers so they can also use their innovative skills to equip others.

He made the appeal when some 80 new individuals were inducted into the institution as engineers.