We’ll resist attempts to revert Tamale Technical University to a Polytechnic – Haruna

2017-10-21

The Minority leader in Parliament and lawmaker for Tamale south constituency, Haruna Iddrisu has accused government of deliberately delaying the process of passing legislation on Tamale Technical University indicating that they will resist attempts to return it to its former status.

He said the university was given a presidential assent in 2016 and has called on the Akufo-Addo government to fasten the submission of the recommendations of the assessment committee to Parliament for an act of Parliament to be passed on the conversion so that it will be backed by law.

“Government must take urgent steps to declare Tamale Technical University because it is the responsibility of government to meet the requirements to make it a Technical university”, he said

Speaking at a forum organised by the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) of the Tamale Technical University to welcome first year students into the school, Hon Haruna noted that the delay in passing legislation on the university is delaying decisions that will merit the growth of the school since there is no governing council in place to take such critical decisions and has therefore charged students to resist any efforts by government to downgrade the institution.

He used the occasion to inform the gathering of the reorganization process of the party and called on them to go to their various branches to register themselves as proud members of the party when the process begin in November.

” 2016 is history and 2020 is the future and so let’s put the past behind us and reorganize for 2020 to take over our lost seats in Parliament and the flagstaff house from the NPP government that is ruling with contradictions” he said.

The TEIN President Gbelinyari Nwaangu Jacob expressed gratitude to the minority leader and all invited guests for honouring their invitation and promised to mobilize students to be part of the registration process when it begins in November to see to the victory of the NDC in 2020.