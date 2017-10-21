We paid GH₵23, 400 fine ourselves not NPP – Delta Force

Pro ruling party Vigilante group, Delta Force, has dimissed claims that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) paid the GH₵23, 400 fine imposed on 13 of its members.

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi on Thursday sentenced the 13 members of the Delta Force vigilante group to a fine of GH₵1,800 each.

They were to serve 12 months in jail in default.

The court presided over by Korkor Achaw Owusu further ordered the members to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.

The 13 pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting. Their counsel, Frederick Kankam Boadu, pleaded for non-custodial sentence for them.

The 13 were initially facing charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer, and causing unlawful damage in April 2017.

They were later charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting.

The 13 were arrested after they stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator and allegedly assaulted him in the process, in protest against his appointment.

A section of the public has claimed the ruling party paid the fine as the group’s efforts during the 2016 elections contributed to the party’s victory.

But speaking to Kasapa News, The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of Delta Force, Nana Kwadwo Bamba denied any party involvement in settling the fine.

He said members of the group are self made men and not riffraffs as they’re perceived by a section of the public.

“We paid the fine individually, I challenge whoever claims the NPP settled the fine to prove with evidence. The action we took that landed us in trouble was not sanctioned by the NPP, so why should the party pay for our fine. Those of us who were fined have our various professions, some of us are into business. I drive a Toyota Secouia V8, so why can’t I pay a fine of GHC 1,800,” Nana Kwadwo Bamba said.