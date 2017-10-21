Vodafone launches New tool to test business readiness

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Vodafone Business Solutions

Vodafone Ghana is transforming how it engages businesses in a new and innovative way. The company’s enterprise arm, Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), has launched the “Ready Business Test” – a self-assessment tool that gives companies personalised analysis of their competitiveness and how to improve efficiency.

This tool is the first of many proof points as Vodafone looks to entrench its new brand identity of an exciting future of technology across the country. The test assesses how well organisations are connecting employees, engaging customers, operating efficiently and planning for change.

Modern businesses are constantly under pressure to deliver above themselves in order to keep up with the changing times. Technology, as an enabler, is dictating the rate of speed; efficiency and performance across the entire eco-system. Businesses are striving to lead the way in making the most of the opportunities to excel.

Vodafone Ghana recognises this need and sees the Ready Business tool as a standard that will change the dynamics in Ghana on how businesses analyse their ability to take hold of the future and its opportunities.

Commenting on the unique opportunity the tool provides, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Vodafone Business Solutions said:

“This is a game-changer and is perfectly in line with our new identity of being the right partner to help clients navigate the future world of technology with confidence and optimism. For the first time, businesses will learn at first-hand and on their own, how well they are doing and what technological needs are required for them to transit to the next stage.”

The Ready Business test, developed in Ghana with one of our SME partners, is customized according to the sector and company size and provides detailed insight of companies’ “digital literacy” in relation to others in similar sectors.

It is very brief and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Based on the results, Vodafone then recommends the most suitable tools to help the specific company innovate.

Today, clients can visit www.vodafone.com.gh/business to assess the portal and take the test by answering a few questions to begin a journey of becoming an agile and competitive business.