Visa Scandal: Report official to Police – Hajj Board

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-21

The Ghana Hajj Board has advised all prospective pilgrims whose monies were collected by one of its communication’s officers Zak Rahman, but failed to honour his side of the bargain to report to the police for redress.

Rahman has confessed to Starrfmonline.com to have collected monies from prospective pilgrims who could not travel to Mecca. Four women have reported Rahman to two separate police stations in Accra – Airport and Nima Police Stations – over his inability to acquire Visas and flight tickets for them to travel to Saudi Arabia to observe the Holy pilgrimage this year.

Rahman allegedly took Gh¢11,800 each (Gh¢23,800) plus passports from two of the four women who have lodged complaint at the Airport Police Station, promising to facilitate their travel to the Holy Land but went AWOL till the Hajj was over.

Following Starrfmonline.com’s revelation, the Hajj Board has issued a statement distancing itself from Rahman’s “act of indiscretion.”

Below is the full statement:

Statement On ‘Hajj Visa’ Scandal

The Ghana Hajj Board have observed with consternation a story about an official of their Communications Department’s act of indiscretion regarding monies he allegedly collected from prospective pilgrims with a view to facilitating their trip for the just ended pilgrimage and wish to dissociate themselves from the transaction and the associated negative fallouts.

The Ghana Hajj Board wish to recall their unambiguous statement on the modalities for the payment of the Hajj package three-pronged arrangement which were through a stated Unibank Hajj account number, accredited Hajj agent or directly at the Hajj Village transactions which generated receipts.

Anybody who dealt with officials of the Hajj Board whose purview excluded such transactions did so at their own risk. It is on this score that we wish to state unequivocally that we have nothing to do with Zak Rahman and others who may find themselves in a similar predicament.

The Ghana Hajj Board is a reputable agency which frowns at acts of seeming criminality and would therefore not associate themselves with same.

The Ghana Hajj Board wish to advise those who have had their fingers burnt through such unauthorized persons to revert to the appropriate state agency for redress as we have nothing to do with same.

Any official of the board who breached the foregone standards should refund same as we would not cover such persons under any circumstance.

A.R. Gomda



Head, Communications



Ghana Hajj Board



October 21, 2017.