The confession of my saboteur at EIB – Bola Ray tells story

Chief Executive Officer of Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Ayisi popularly known as Bola Ray has disclosed that sometime in 2014 a colleague at his outfit sought out to sabotage him by spreading false rumours about the former to his major shareholders.

Bola Ray noted that the said colleague whose name he didn’t disclose to protect his image was in contention with the Empire Group of Companies boss to manage a subsidiary of the EIB Network, Kasapa FM. He further stated that his colleague’s bitterness was borne from the fact that Mr. Ayisi fired him after he found out that he was selling unauthorized licenses for radio transmission to individuals.

“When we started off Starr FM we also decided to get another station known as Kasapa FM. There was a guy, top broadcaster, doing so well that I wanted to bring on board….. Along the way there was an issue cos I saw publications that he’s telling everybody he has licenses that he wants to sell off and all of that so he got money from people. And people thought once he’s working with EIB Network, it’s us selling the license so they bought into that….. so I had to do the needful; I fired him and he got angry..” Bola Ray narrated

“…He didn’t understand so he went off to my major shareholders, he went to the Duffuor family to run me down… they said no we’ve tried this gentleman so we’ll let him continue. And I remember so well, 21st October, 2014; and he came abusing me and all of that. Three years on… he said he went to T.B Joshua two months ago cos he couldn’t sleep. All this while the lies that he said about me is haunting him so he’s come back to apologise…” he added

Bola Ray was speaking to some selected 30 under 30-year-old budding business owners to mentor as part of his mentorship programme which he has started across the country. He encouraged the young business leaders converged not to be derailed by negativity which will come their way and urged them to be strong to forge forward.

The mentorship programme will see the #PossibilityMovement which was birthed from his recently outdoored book, led by Bola Ray to visit 83 Senior High Schools across the country.

In related development Bola Ray and one of the sons of Dr. Duffour, Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr. presented dancehall artiste Shatta Wale with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon on the latter’s birthday.

Shatta Wale recently celebrated his 33rd birthday and received several well wishes on social media including one from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The President further invited the controversial but celebrated Dancehall artiste to the Flagstaff House in a tweet.

The ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker took to Facebook to flaunt his new gift and appreciation to the EIB Network CEO and Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr in a post positing of working with Bola Ray on his entertainment record.

The joint donation by Bola Ray and Dr. Duffour Jnr cements assertions of trustworthiness from the Duffour family and himself.