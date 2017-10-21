Sacking of COP Bright Oduro not political – Kofi Bentil

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Vice president of IMANI Africa Kofi Bentil says the firing of CID boss Bright Oduro by President Akufo-Addo is not politically motivated as claimed by the CID boss in a radio interview.

According to Bright Oduro, the reasons given for him to proceed on leave do not include the allegations leveled against him by the Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

After receiving his leave letter COP Bright Oduro said in a radio interview that he is convinced he is being fired because of the allegations made against him, by the Assin Central MP in the past that he supports the actions of land guards in the country.

The action of landguards in the country have become very disturbing as most of them have always been reported to have been unlawfully undertaking activities they are not supposed to even to the extent of possessing arms.

Speaking on the sacking of the CID boss Kofi Bentil said the reason is that he has over the years accumulated his leave and there was no mention of the allegation leveled against him by Kennedy Agyapong.

He added on the face of it he is even due for retirement in three months.

Kofi Bentil believes there is no good police officer after his retirement will have no allegations made against him.

He also refutes claims that ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s appointment as the acting CID boss is not appropriate.

Kofi Bentil said despite the many allegations against her she is qualified for the position.