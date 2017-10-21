Pupils escape death as mud-made classroom collapses

At least thirty Kindergarten pupils escaped death on Wednesday, October 18 at Mensakrom, a community in the Eastern Region following the collapse of their classroom block.

The mud-made classroom collapsed during a rainstorm that hit the community after classes. The building which was put up over a decade ago is in a dilapidated state, disrupting academic work after a heavy downpour.

The latest rain storm also ripped off several buildings, displacing scores of people.

Some affected pupils who spoke to Kasapa News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah, said the government must intervene as the situation has affected academic work.

“Anytime it rains this is what we go through, our classrooms get flooded and lessons will have to come to an end. Our classrooms are in bad state and because of that, any teacher that is posted here refuses to come and teach us. The situation is very sad and it has affected academic work over the years”.

NADMO Coordinator Michael Kodua said action will be taken to offer aid to affected victims.

“Having observed the situation, we have done the assessment and we are going to forward it to the regional secretariat for the regional board to take action”. – Kojo Ansah