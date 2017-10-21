Our threats have paid off – MASLOC

The Micro-finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has revealed its threats to publish names of defaulting celebrities and members of parliament have yielded results.

MASLOC last week issued a 10-day ultimatum to celebrities who have refused to pay their car loans to do the needful in 10days, or have their names and pictures published in the dailies.

Managers of the centre warned it’s left with no option than to treat these celebrities like ordinary Ghanaians since they’d refused to pay their car loans given them under the erstwhile President John Mahama administration, even after being given time to settle their debt.

But according to MASLOC, many of such defaulters in the past days have rushed to settle their indebtedness to the centre in the wake of their intended action.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Maame Afua Akoto said 50 of such personalities who owed various amounts, have began making payments to settle their debts.