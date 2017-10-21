NPP can reinstate Kwabena Agyapong only if he ‘repents’ – Wontumi

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi is certain that the suspended General Secretary of the ruling NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has not regretted his actions.

Speaking on an Accra based radio station, he said before the suspended General Secretary can be considered to be reinstated, he must be ‘born again’.

“We can’t just accept him; we must see some changes in his attitude towards the party. Agyapong must do something to win the hearts of the people again,” he said. The vociferous regional chairman’s comments come after some constituency and polling station executives of the governing NPP, in the Brong Ahafo Region petitioned the party’s hierarchy for the reinstatement of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The petitioners contend that Mr Agyapong’s conduct towards the party even after his indefinite suspension in 2015 manifests an unwavering loyalty, which must be commended.

The NPP then in opposition suspended its 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, alongside Mr Agyapong after the duo rebelled against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend its National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

Despite the suspension, Mr Agyapong has been spotted severally at NPP gatherings, including Nana Addo’s swearing-in and at the party’s national delegates conference at Cape Coast in the Central Region in August.

Irrespective of the appeal made by Brong Ahafo executives that the suspended General Secretary remains a resource to the party, Chairman Wontumi wants Kwabena Agyapong to apologize to the party and pick up a good behaviour before he’ll be considered to be reinstated.