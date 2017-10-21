Nordic-African Business Summit for October 26

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Mr Tete Kobla Agbota

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to be the keynote speaker at the Nordic Ghana Investment Services (NorGhis) platform to promote Ghana at this year’s Nordic-African Business Summit in Oslo, Norway on October 26, 2017.

This summit will be the single largest Nordic Business Conference focusing exclusively on African markets in the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, including Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and the Åland Islands).

The theme for this year’s summit is “How to Invest in Africa’s Transition”.

Goal

NorGhis was formed in 2011 with the goal to make Ghana a visible investment destination for investors and businesses from Norway and other Nordic countries.

The Chief Executive Officer of NorGhis, Mr Tete Kobla Agbota, said the summit had also informed the country’s key ministries and missions abroad to advance the interest of Ghana.

He said eminent Ghanaians that had been to the Business Summit included former President, John Dramani Mahama, former Minister of Transport, Mr Fiifi Kwettey and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Partners

On how NorGhis maintained its contact with the Ghanaian market, he said they had built a network of reliable individuals and organisations in Ghana, “because to be a relevant conduit between investors and projects you need reliable partners in Ghana who can identify investment opportunities.”

Touching on some of the investment opportunities, Mr Agbota underscored the comparative advantage of Norway in Oil and Gas and Aquaculture, adding that NorGhis had planned the events to create wealth, jobs and reduce poverty in the country.