NDC 2020 Presidential race: No deal between Spio-Garbrah, Mahama

The offices of former President John Mahama, as well as that of Dr Spio-Garbrah, former Trade and Industry Minister, have dismissed rumours making rounds that both leaders have reached an agreement to support each other ahead of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

The office of the former Trade and Industry Minister said there couldn’t be a deal especially since the party is in the reorganization process and no declaration has been made by both parties to that effect.

‘There is no deal. The reorganization of the party should be the ultimate goal for all and sundry to ensure a formidable party ahead of 2020’, the office of Dr Spio-Garbrah said.

To this end, it called on all party faithful to support the reorganization process to build a formidable party ahead of 2020.

The office of former President John Mahama could not deny supporting the candidature of Dr Spio-Garbrah, former Trade and Industry Minister for the Flagbearership race or former President John Mahama contesting the Flagbearership race.

