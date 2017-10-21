NCA shows mercy; slashes FM stations’ fines by 50%

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-21

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508550553_801_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In an act of leniency, the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority (NCA), have slashed the fines for the sanctioned commercial FM Broadcasting stations by 50 percent.

The stations have thus been given additional 30 days to pay the slashed fines.

“Defaulting Commercial FM Broadcasting Stations that were fined by the NCA have also had their fines reduced by 50%. They have 30 days from 20th October, 2017, to pay the 50% reduced penalties or have their authorizations revoked,” a statement from the NCA said.

“It is the expectation of the Ministry and the Authority that all defaulting FM stations will take advantage of this opportunity and ensure compliance within the shortest possible time,” the NCA added.

For the 34 sanctioned stations that had their licenses revoked because their authorizations had expired, they have been given 10 days to petition the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

“The stations in this category have the option to petition the Honourable Minister for Communications for a review of the revocation of their Authorisation within 10 days from Friday, 20th October 2017. After receipt of their petitions, they will be reviewed on a case by case basis, following which the Minister will determine the applicable sanctions.”

The Minister of Communication, has already revealed that the NCA has received a number of petitions from both commercial and community radio stations over the sanctions.

But according to her, the fact that the NCA has received the petitions does not mean the affected stations would be reinstated, but their request would be reviewed on case by case basis.

Another category of stations, the Community and Institutional FM Broadcasting Stations, have had the pecuniary penalties which were imposed on them waived.

“In addition to this, these stations are to regularise their operations; pay their outstanding indebtedness (Annual Regulatory and Spectrum fees) and submit renewal applications and all outstanding documentation as applicable within thirty (30) days from the date of this release, Friday, 20th October, 2017. Failure to do so will result in the revocation of their authorisations,” the statement added.

Break down of 97 fined stations

According to the NCA, eleven (11) radio stations have been requested to pay application fees for renewal of Authorisation, and also pay a fine in accordance with the NCA’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties for failure to apply 3 months before the expiry of Authorization within 30 days.

Two (2) radio stations have been asked to submit renewal application within 30 days.

Sixteen (16) radio stations have been asked to submit renewal application, pay application fees, and pay a fine in accordance with the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties within 30 days.

Twenty?four (24) radio stations have been asked to submit omitted documents and pay a fine in accordance with the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties within 30 days.

Fifteen (15) radio stations will have their Authorisation processed after payment of fines in accordance with the Authority’s gazetted Schedule of Penalties.

One (1) radio station has been asked to settle its outstanding indebtedness before renewal of Authorization is considered.

Twenty (20) radio stations have been asked to settle their Provisional Authorization (renewal) fees which have been invalidated due to non?payment within sixty days – to pay interest on the due amount.

Eight (8) radio stations have been asked to pay a fine in accordance with the NCA’s gazette Schedule of Penalties before the authority conducts inspection as requested by the stations.