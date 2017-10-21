Montie FM, Others receive 50% debt cut

The Communications Myinistry has slashed the debts of radio stations who have defaulted in renewing their licenses by 50%.

The development comes after a massive public outcry over the decision by the regulator to apply sanctions.

Montie FM, Hello FM and a host of the stations have been taking off the air by the NCA after failing to heed cautions to settle their debts.

Some members of Parliament on Thursday appealed to the Communications Minister to temper Justice with mercy.

The ministry has also given a 30-day grace period for community and institutional radio stations to settle their debt.

MINISTER FOR COMMUNICATIONS OFFERS REPRIEVE TO SANCTIONED FM STATIONS

Accra, 20th October, 2017 – Following the presentation of the Honourable Minister for Communications on the floor of Parliament on, 19th October, 2017, the Ministry of Communications (MOC) in consultation with the National Communications Authority (NCA), has offered the following reprieve for FM Broadcasting Stations which were sanctioned for committing various infractions.

Community and Institutional FM Broadcasting Stations

The pecuniary penalties which were imposed on the FM Broadcasting Stations in this category have been waived.

In addition to this, these stations are to regularise their operations; pay their outstanding indebtedness (Annual Regulatory and Spectrum fees) and submit renewal applications and all outstanding documentation as applicable within thirty (30) days from the date of this release, Friday, 20th October, 2017. Failure to do so will result in the revocation of their authorisations.

FM Broadcasting Stations which had their Authorisations Revoked

The stations in this category have the option to petition the Honourable Minister for Communications for a review of the revocation of their Authorisation within 10 days from Friday, 20th October 2017. After receipt of their petitions, they will be reviewed on a case by case basis, following which the Minister will determine the applicable sanctions.

Commercial FM Broadcasting Stations

Defaulting Commercial FM Broadcasting Stations that were fined by the NCA have also had their fines reduced by 50%. They have 30 days from 20th October, 2017 to pay the 50% reduced penalties or have their authorisations revoked.

It is the expectation of the Ministry and the Authority that all defaulting FM stations will take advantage of this opportunity and ensure compliance within the shortest possible time.

Issued by the Ministry of Communications