Max International holds UNIFY Convention 2017

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

2017-10-21

Delegations from Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and others from the USA represented in large numbers at the UNIFY Convention organised by Max International to celebrate the achievements of its partners.

Speaking at the convention held in Accra on Saturday, October 21, 2017, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Max International Global, Joe Voyticky said the company is dedicated to providing empowerment platforms for undergraduates, graduates, professionals, the under-employed and unemployed who are determined and passionate about building successful business careers.

According to him the platform of networking associated with the product serves as a unifier between Ghana and many other countries.

‘’Max International will unify people across the world in celebration of the incredible achievements of our Associates and the unmatched possibilities of our products. Max is reaching beyond borders, beyond limits, and beyond our wildest dreams as we bring the life-changing experience of our Convention to all four corners of the globe – Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas!’’

The company also offers more passion, inspiration, stability and community, according to Joe Voyticky.

“At Max International, people can make more than money. We provide three primary benefits – a chance to improve health, enhance your wealth and achieve more through personal development “, he remarked.

Joe Voyticky stated that Max International is committed to providing all of its associates with the resources they need to build a successful business.

He also revealed that, the company has created several sales and educational materials custom designed for Associates of all levels of experience who will spearhead the company’s dreams across the globe.

The company, he noted, offers nutrition that has not been available in Africa or Ghana until now, adding that they are “doing massive expansion into Africa and you can be the one that overrides this growth and earn fortunes helping us to expand our business.”

He emphasized “We will together build a foundation that will last. We are not in Ghana to exploit the people, or make some money and live, we are here to grow with you and to live and carry people by helping them live their dreams,” he said.

Some of the company’s product include Max One, Max N Fuze, Cellgevity, MaxGXL among others.

According to the associates, the products have the potency of improving mental clarity and focus, removing harmful toxics in the body, strengthening the immune system, providing critical antioxidants to protect the cells, and help the body function at optimal levels by providing essential vitamins and minerals.

Some business associates who shared their personal experiences with the Max product and its related opportunities expressed their gratitude to the company for such an initiative.