Maame Tiwaa’s appointment apt – Sekondi MP

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

2017-10-21

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Andrew Egypa Mercer, says calls for ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah not to be given the job as acting Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), are unfounded.

According to Mr. Mercer, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Deputy CID Boss taking over from DCOP Bright Bright who has been directed to proceed on leave.

He noted that Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s competence can’t be disputed and that, her leaked conversation with controversial musician A-Plus does not constitute enough grounds to impugn her image.

Mr. Bright Oduro, who was appointed as CID boss in January 2017 at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP), was surprisingly asked to proceed on leave last Friday, October 13, 2017.

He was asked to proceed on leave a few hours after MP for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong had reiterated a series of allegations on the radio, accusing him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in Greater Accra.

A section of Ghanaians raised issues with the Inspector General’s decision for the Deputy Director of CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to act as Director General.

Commenting on the Mr Bright Oduro’s dismissal on n Newfile on Joy FM/JoyNews, Mr. Mercer said that there was nothing wrong with the former CID boss’ exit.

“It is not unusual for persons in any position whether in the police or other public institution or even in the private sector to be asked to proceed on leave pending their ultimate exit from the institution…he is due for retirement on January 2, 2018,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Oduro’s allegations that he was sacked because of Mr Kennedy Agyapong’s claims, the government official quizzed that, “Was it part of the reasons that was given to him in the letter asking him to exit? So what is the issue?

“I think it is his own suspicion that he is entitled to air and he is airing them. I will not put too much weight on the assertion that it was Kennedy Agyapong issue that had led to the police administration asking him to exit…he is entitled to complain if he is not happy with the fact that he has been asked to leave.”

Maame Tiwaa’s appointment

The MP for Sekondi noted that Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has not been confirmed as Director General of CID and since she was the second in command, it is normal in every institution that such a person will be asked to act in that capacity as the boss.

He stressed that, attempts to question her appointment because of her alleged conversation with musician A-Plus, is out of place.

“What conduct? That she engaged in some conversation with an individual who had alleged some wrongdoing against officers at the Office of the President?”

For those who stressed that a police officer of her stature should not have engaged in such a conversation, Mr. Mercer said “to an extent, I agree. When I heard the tape the first time, I wondered why she would engage in that kind of conversation with the gentleman.”

While he is not disputing the fact that it is Maame Tiwaa’s voice, he noted that, “She had come out to say, she had series of conversations with the gentleman that had been put together to make it seem as if it was one seamless conversation.”

“If you listen to the tape critically, what was it that she did wrong that people, as a result of that, are questioning the acting capacity that she has been appointed to?”

She was being overly familiar with A-Plus in the conversation, he admitted, but was quick to defend that, “I do not think she was unprofessional, she was overly friendly.”

In terms of the investigations, there was nothing untoward about it because the police, after probing the issues at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, had indeed confirmed that the A-Plus’ statements were, in fact, true, he added.