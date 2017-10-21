LPG marketers to open retail outlets today after days of closure

Liquefied Petroleum Gas filling stations across the country are expected to open their outlets for business today, Friday, October, 20, 2017 after three days of closure.

The operators have thus announced the rescheduling of the maintenance of their retail outlets effective this morning to allow for uninterrupted supply of LPG.

The decision comes after an emergency meeting between Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs), Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies yesterday.

At least for the past two days, LPG retail outlets closed down their premises citing maintenance works at their various outlets to ensure the compliance and safety of their members.

This follows a gas explosion that killed seven people at Atomic Junction two weeks ago.

Many have expressed their disquiet about the move by the operators as they say the action by the LPG marketers is a protest to a recent cabinet directive to clamp down on non-complying institutions.