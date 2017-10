play videoNewsfile airs from 9:00 GMT to 12:00 GMT on Saturdays



IIssues arising from the NCA’s closure of radio stations, Majority’s call for the cancellation of the Ameri Deal, the Ivorian President’s two-day visit to Ghana and many others will headline discussions on today’s edition of JoyNews’ weekend news analysis show; Newsfile.

These and many other issues to be discussed on Newsfile today as host, Sampson Anyenini sits with his panelists.

