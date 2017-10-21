Kwabena Agyepong cannot be reinstated – F.F. Antoh

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2017

Even though the suspended General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has shown remorse for his actions, he cannot be reinstated as the party’s scribe, NPP National Vice Chairman, Fredrick Fedua Antoh has said.

Mr Antoh says he has nothing against the embattled General Secretary of the party but he – Kwabena Agyepong- cannot be reinstated as being pushed by some group of individuals.

“Mr Agyepong is my brother and I have nothing against him in politics, but his reinstated is a non starter,” he said.

National Vice Chairman for the NPP commended the embattled General Secretary for showing remorse for his actions but stated that it did not mean he should be reinstated.

He reminded the group pushing for Mr Agyepong’s reinstatement that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party suspended Mr. Agyepong definitely.

FF Anto, as he is popularly called, made this statement on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.

He said if Kwabena Agyepaong wants his position, he should come and contest for it and not hide behind some faceless groups in the party to push that agenda.

He disclosed that he will not allow for Kwabena Agyepong to be reinstated over the Acting Secretary, John Boadu who brought victory for the party in the 2016 general elections.

“We have only six months for Kwabena Agyepaong’s term of office to end so why would anyone push for him reinstated,” he quizzed, adding that the Acting General Secretary has delivered on the job.