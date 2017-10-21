Kofi Adams paid attention to ‘insignificant’ issues – Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508619089_835_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has said the current National Organiser of the party, Kofi Adams has failed in his position especially during the 2016 elections.

He blames the National Executives of the party for being the masterminds of the party’s 2016 election defeat, when most people have blamed appointees at the Flagstaff House.

According to him, a National Organizer needs to convince individuals into his party and as well be able to lure them to vote for the party he belongs, but Kofi Adams was seen paying much attention to insignificant agenda which didn’t make him succeed.

Speaking on UTV’s one-on-one edition of ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Yaw Boateng Gyan emphatically stated “I have a strong influence that can make one automatically vote for my party without any membership status. Frankly, having immense number of membership cards as a party does not guarantee you victory in an election”.

He further rated President Akufo-Addo’s 10 months in government as a good start with bold decisions, which needs to be maintained.

