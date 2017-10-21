Ken Agyepong to drop names of senior police officers dealing with land guards

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-21

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508582368_937_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to expose top police officers who have links with land guards in the country.

“I have pictures of top police officers who are enjoying glasscutter meat with land guards. It’s not only Bright Oduro alone, there are others. I will give the police service a crusade for everybody to see police officers who take bribes and demand lands from land guards and then shield them,” he alleged.

“The President should sack the ten top hierarchy of the police service because not even a single one of them is clean when it comes is dealing with land guards,” he suggested.

Speaking on Oman FM’s , political analysis programme “Boiling Point” on Thursday, the outspoken MP warned former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) COP Bright Oduro to keep mute otherwise he will suffer the consequences of his public utterances.

COP Bright Oduro was asked to proceed on leave earlier this week by the decision of Cabinet, but the decision did not sit well him and as a result has granted media interviews to express serious concerns about what he described as unfair treatment being meted out to him.

He accused Kennedy Agyapong of being the cause of his unfair treatment, claiming that he was asked to proceed on leave based on allegations by the MP that he had links with land guards.

But Kennedy Agyapong says the evidence in his possession against COP Bright Oduro and other top officers are explosive, hence it would be better for him to keep silent.

“Today I want to tell Bright Oduro that there was an investigation before he was asked to proceed on leave. The young police officers whose lives were in danger approached me and told me that if my party will be able to protect them and be able to deal with the land guard menace in Accra then we should come to East Legon police station and demand for the docket of all the land cases and we will see those behind,” he said.