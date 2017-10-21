Karaga SHS Teachers flee after burning students’ phones

Teachers at the Karaga Senior High School in the Northern region have fled into nearby bushes as police moved in to restore calm following a noisy confusion that broke out Wednesday at the school.

The teachers went scattered into the ‘safe havens’ after the students attacked them for setting ablaze their seized mobile phones.

A student who pleaded anonymity said teachers sized about 300 phones in a two-day search at their hostels.

According to the source, students had presupposed the teachers would return the phones on break sessions only for them to bring out the devices and set fire to them in the full glare of the students.

He said the students rampaged through their hostels, wearing sponges and beating rubber buckets before turning their action on the teachers who sized the phones.

The teachers took cover, the source added, before the students could reach them.

“The students think what the masters did was too much,” he reported.

He explained some of the students were angry because they lost their Mobile Money Accounts. The students argue that the school is not a boarding facility and so they use their phones to communicate with their parents and guardians.

A police team led by the district police commander later arrived and warned the students “they may not be around to tell their stories” if they cause any further chaos.

Authorities of the school were not available for comments but Kasapa News understands calm has returned, but tensions still simmering, as some town folks vowed to seek justice for the students.

By: Eliasu Tanko