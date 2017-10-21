Gov’t to bestow National Honours on legal team

President Akufo-Addo has unveiled plans by government to bestow National Honours on Ghana’s legal team that played important roles in ensuring a favourable verdict in the Ghana/Cote d’Ivoire maritime dispute.

The President said the team has brought honour and prestige to Ghana and must be rewarded.

Expressing the nation’s appreciation to the team in a meeting with the Lawyers, Mr. Akufo-Addo said the victory goes beyond partisan considerations and hence the efforts put together by the team of Lawyers must be applauded in a special way.

Upon his assumption of office in January 2017, and to continue from the work that had been done, the President noted that he constituted a legal team, headed by the new Attorney General Gloria Afua Akuffo, and his team working together with the team led by the former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Oppong, and the foreign lawyers.

He added: “It was the co-operative effort of all of them that secured the famous result of 23rd September, 2017, for our country. Let me express again the gratitude of our nation to all of you. And I’m sure at the appropriate time National Honours will be duly conferred.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said “this victory could not have been achieved through the actions of one person, one political party or one government. It has been a collective effort, and the important roles played by successive Presidents and governments, should not be overlooked, discounted or understated.”