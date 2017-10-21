Female bosses are not worse than male bosses – Women Network

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-21

Panellists at the maiden Executive Women Network (EWN) conference have expressed worry at the difference in level of respect accorded to men leaders and that given to their female counterparts occupying same positions in the corporate world.

Expressing concern, they said women in leadership positions in various organisations are expected to show empathy in their line of duty.

The conference themed, “Rebranding Ghana to drive business growth – the perspective of women leaders” took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the event, CEO of African Brand Warrior, Fatima Alimohamed lashed out at employees who constantly have problems and complain about the performance of their female bosses who even could be doing better their a male boss working in same field.

She noted, “We tend to complain when we know we have female bosses. When it comes we take the same ‘shit’ from men and they give it to us even worse. It’s a fact. But we want women to be able to empathise, they need to be in our shoes because they are going through the same thing we are too.”

“It’s not what comes into an office, it’s not what business is made of and this is why we really need to change our attitude and our mind set. Why is it that we are okay to take that from a male boss, why is it we aren’t okay to take that from a female boss,” she quizzed.

The EWN conference drew participants from Corporate Ghana such as Co-founder of Executive Women Network and international business leader, Lucy Quist, Barclays Bank Ghana CEO, Patience Akyianu, University of Ghana Business School lecturer, Professor Robert Hinson and Ashesi University President and Founder, Patrick Awuah.

Other celebrated panellists included Fatima Ali Mohammed, CEO of African Brand Warrior, Adelaide Ahwireng, CEO of Fio Enterprises, Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse Ltd, Ivy Apea Owusu, CEO of Cirrus Oil, Yvette Atekpe, Regional Managing Director, Internet Solutions Ghana Ltd.

Addressing the gathering as part of the panel, Co-Founder of the Executive Women Network, Lucy Quist blamed the situation on how people are socialised

“In the context of a female business leader, you have to understand that for many people what they know it is not the norm for them, the things they say about you, the toughness, half of them are not true, half of them are women equally as tough as a man not even more but the society says women shouldn’t be that way. So the moment she is that way a little bit, she is this woman that stands out,” she observed.

She advised women bosses to be firm and insist on getting the work done ensuring her workers achieve their performance indicators.

The Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.