Ethiopian Airlines avails free Wi-Fi connection at Addis Ababa International Airport

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-21

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa and the Ethiopian Airports Services have availed free Wi-Fi connection at its main hub, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

A statement issued in Accra quoted Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines as saying: “Availability of seamless customer-focused service, both on board and at the airports, defines the rule of the game in today’s hyper-competitive airline industry.”

“We are working very hard to transform all airports in Ethiopia; upgrading their services to global standards and improving passengers’ overall experience to meet their high expectations,” he added.

He said the availability of broadband Wi-Fi connection at Addis Ababa Bole international airport would provide enhanced travel experience to customers to enable them to stay connected with their loved ones and their work.

The CEO said as part of the Addis Ababa airport expansion project, currently underway, “we are incorporating more digital features with the aim of making Addis Ababa airport the best connecting hub in Africa.”

He said to ensure leadership in the digital revolution and leverage on the latest advancement in the Information and Communication technology in the global airline industry, Ethiopian has positioned Systems as one of the four cornerstones in Ethiopian long-term strategic roadmap, Vision 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines has fully digitalised all its business processes such as aircraft maintenance and Flight Operations, Commercial Operations, Finance, Human Resource Management, Customer Services, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Online learning, management approvals and authorisations by removing paper from the entire system as of September 28, 2017.