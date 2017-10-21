Dr. Nduom ‘bows out’ of frontline role in politics

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom may not contest the next presidential election slated for 2020. The three-time presidential hopeful is banking his hope on the younger generation to occupy frontline roles and make it successful.

Dr. Nduom who was delivering a speech at the party’s 4th National Convention on Saturday at Bolga in the Upper East Region, told party faithful that he now belongs to the “older generation” who has been assigned the task “to encourage, support and educate our young progressives to come to the front line of our party.”

The former Member of Parliament for the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem constituency in Central Region stated: “The PPP is not Nduom’s property. It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful.”

Read Dr. Nduom’s address in full:

4th National Convention 21 October 2017 Progressives, 1. Thank you – I have not had the chance to thank you at a national gathering like this since the 2016 elections:

– the thousands of men and women mostly young people who sacrificed time and various opportunities to promote our 2016 campaign.

– the men and women such as John Obiri Yeboah, John Sterlin, George Afari, Sarah Bucknor, Nana Owusu and others who boldly and confidently contested the parliamentary election.

– my running mate Brigitte Dzogbenuku for having faith in the PPP as the credible alternative in Ghanaian politics. – to those our members and supporters who gave hard earned money to push our campaign forward.

2. To Charlotte Osei and others at the Electoral Commission, I say we will never forget your failed attempt to take away our freedom and our right to participate in the 2016 election. Yes you succeeded in sabotaging our campaign but in the end, we still stand tall. Never again should you dare to circumvent the laws that put you in office.

3. I am now part of the older generation. My task now is to encourage, support and educate our young progressives to come to the front line of our party. The PPP is not Nduom’s property. It is our party. Now it is there for you the young people to make it great and successful.

4. To President Akufo-Addo, I say you are President for all Ghanaians and not just for NPP members and I know you know this. The PPP will continue to offer our ideas and support positive policies that will improve the lives of our people. But as citizens we reserve the right to criticize when we believe the situation calls for it.

All we ask for is equal opportunity for all Ghanaians. In this regard, A. Free SHS is good. But it does not go far enough. What Ghana needs is free, compulsory and continuous education from kindergarten to the end of senior high school. And PPP will continue to push for it.

B. One district one factory is good. But it has not gone far enough. We need organized infrastructure, industrial estates with water, roads, electricity and tax breaks to make the investments work. Remember Komenda Sugar Factory, Ayensu Starch Factory and others. We need critical mass not isolated investments. The Akans say, “Dua Kor gye ehum a obu”.

C. Saying and promising the election of MMDCEs is good. But you must take firm steps to implement it. For the PPP, this is non-negotiable. You must make it possible for the people to elect the MMDCEs and the assembly members in 2019, before the 2020 elections. This is what will signal growth and prosperity in Ghana. To our members, I say remain committed and confident that soon and very soon we will enjoy victory.

Our commitment to building a united alternative to the NDC and the NPP is strong and without conditions.

Finally, I am confident that our party will be successful. God willing and with good effort, PPP will be in Parliament. PPP will go to the Flagstaff house. And Ghana will see wonders! Ghana will become a strong and prosperous country.

Per Papa Preko! Party Papa Paa! PPP, Y’asor! Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom