Delta 13 should’ve been jailed – Baako

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper is disappointed about the soft punishment given to the 13 Delta Force members who attacked the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and physically assaulted the Security Coordinator, George Agyei.

He argues that the culprits should have been jailed due to the gravity of their conduct instead of the court giving them a fine of GHS 1,800 each.

“They may be happy at home now, but I am disappointed. I thought they should be serving some time in prison, after all, it is human beings who are there,” he said on Saturday, October 21.

The court said the 13 will serve 12 months in prison should they default. The accused persons pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and rioting at the Asokwa District Court.

They have also signed a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer and causing unlawful damage but, upon the advice of the Attorney General, the earlier charges were withdrawn.

Reacting to this development, Mr Baako said the culprits should have been jailed outright.

“I would have wished the judge just gave them a custodial sentence,” Mr Baako insisted during a discussion on MultiTV’s Newsfile.