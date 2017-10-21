‘Delta 13’ deserves jail – Baako

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr is appalled at the leniency of the sentencing of 13 members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force.

Baako argued that these persons to a large extent deserved a custodial sentence rather than being fined.

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi on Thursday sentenced the 13 members of the Delta Force vigilante group to a fine of GH₵1,800 each for rioting at the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator on March, 25.

They were to serve 12 months in jail in default.

The court presided over by Korkor Achaw Owusu further ordered the members to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.

The 13 pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting. Their counsel, Frederick Kankam Boadu, pleaded for non-custodial sentence for them.

Commenting on the fall-out from the trial of the 13 persons and the subsequent verdict on News File Saturday, Mr. Baako insists the gravity of the offence called for an outright jail sentence and nothing else.

“I’m having difficulty with how prosecutions put their case together, and send them to the court. That itself is part of it. We should be looking at the quality of the prosecution, because I agree the Judge will sit there, you’ll bring your case, then it’s determined on facts and law in terms of the outcome. so perhaps we should be taking another critical look on the quality of prosecution. And then of course Police investigation before even prosecution; the intelligence that comes with the investigations, put together that builds a docket for the prosecution-I have a difficulty with it. And they may be happy at home now, but I’m disappointed. I thought they should be serving some term in prison.”