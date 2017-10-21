Curfew hours on Alavanyo and Nkonya reviewed

Nana Otubea II (L) and Mamaga Ametor II (R) are Queenmothers of Nkonya and Alavanyo respectively <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508578587_427_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of the Interior has reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships from 1800 hours to 0600 hours effective Sunday, October 22, 2017.

The review of the hours which was upon the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument was previously from 2000 hours to 0530 hours. The renewal of the curfew was in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

It urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, the youth and the people of the area to sustain their efforts in ensuring peace in the area by using the established mechanism for resolution of conflicts and disputes.

The statement reminded the public that the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons is still in force and any persons found with arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

قالب وردپرس

Comments