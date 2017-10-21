Consult broadly on cylinder re-circulation policy – Mutawakilu

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

2017-10-21

The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, Adams Mutawakilu, wants the government to rethink the cylinder re-circulation policy.

According to him, the processes being undertaken by the government with regards to the policy may make the policy fail.

He argued that, the government has not consulted broadly on the matter.

The Energy Ministry’s attempts to pass the policy have seen some opposition from the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana, who believe the move would collapse their businesses, and result in job losses.

But the government insists the move, which is to be implemented within a year, will be in the best interest of Ghanaians.

The Damongo legislator in a Citi News interview said although the policy is laudable, it must be opened up for scrutiny and proper analysis.

“The re-circulation policy is good, but it needs to be thought over tactfully. The main purpose of LPG is to reduce deforestation, which is important, but if this method is not properly implemented, it will increase cost.”

“If it increases cost, those in rural areas will prefer to use charcoal. So we shouldn’t reverse the achievement we have chalked over time. I thought the government would have taken the necessary steps by bringing out the measures, effects and cost implications for all of us to analyze,” he said.

Meanwhile, LPG marketers who suspended the sale of LPG products over this and many other directives intended to ensure safety and sanitize the sector, have resumed operations today [Friday].

Vice Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi, later said their decision to suspend operations nationwide, was to protest what they consider as unfair treatment by authorities.

Government’s directives in the wake of the Atomic Gas explosion that killed seven and injured 132 others, includes the shutdown of high-risk fuel stations, a cessation of all fuel stations under construction, and the implementation of the cylinder re-circulation policy within a year.