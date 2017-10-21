Bolga SHS students ordered to name culprits who vandalised teachers’ vehicles or pay

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Headmaster of Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big BOSS) has given students of the school up until Monday to name students who vandalised three vehicles of teachers following the death of their colleague or be levied to pay.

At least three cars belonging to teachers were vandalised and a teacher’s residence came under attack from stones wielding students on the campus.

This was part of a violent demonstration staged by students over the death of their colleague before the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) arrived on the troubled campus.

The irate students, who also vandalized a teacher’s bungalow, accused their senior housemaster of deliberately refusing to sign an exeat urgently for a form one student who was seriously ill and needed medical attention, resulting in his death.

The angry students could not come to terms with why their senior house masters Mr. Osman Iddrisu and Isaac Dzandza, did not sign an exeat form on time to enable the deceased, Elliasu Zakaria, who they claim was seriously ill, to seek medical care at any health facility.

They alleged that, the delay in signing his exact accounted for his death, when he was finally rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional correspondent, Albert Sore reported police have been stationed in the school to make sure that nothing untoward happens

The Regional Minister Rockson Ayine Bukari who visited the school urged the students to let peace prevail while their final year colleagues continue preparations for their examinations.

“We need peace and security in the school. Your masters are worried because some of their cars have been damaged,” he pleaded.