Bolga SHS students on rampage after colleague’s death at the hospital

Students of the Bolgatanga Senior High School (Big Boss) on Friday, October 20, 2017 went on a rampage destroying property following a colleague’s death, Eliasu Zakari at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

According to aggrieved students who among other things smashed windscreens of vehicles on sight, the refusal of the senior housemaster to sign an exeat in order for the deceased to access early medical caused his unfortunate death.

It took the timely intervention of armed policemen deployed to the school to prevent the enraged students from further destruction.

Meanwhile, authorities of the school have tasked the students to produce the culprits of the destruction before Monday or will all face the sanctions in the wake of assurance of investigations into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the students’ claims.

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari and officials of the Ghana Education Service, have since visited the school to assess the situation.

