Bola Ray mentors 30 young entrepreneurs

Business News of Saturday, 21 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-21

play videoKwabena Anokye Ayisi (Bola Ray), CEO – EIB Network <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508553150_305_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Thirty young and budding Entrepreneurs had the opportunity to be mentored by the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray to mark the first session of the ‘#AnEveningWithBolaRay’ road show.

The road show will see the #PossibilityMovement led by Bola Ray visit 83 Senior High Schools across the country.

Bola Ray will use the opportunity to talk about his life experiences – captured in his book, – It is Possible – to motivate his audience to become whatever they dream to be.

The event marked the formation of the #PossibilityMovement – a team of young, visionary and assertive young entrepreneurs hungry for success.

It will also serve as a networking opportunity to share and execute ideas.

Some of the participants who spoke to Starr Business’ Osei Owusu Amankwaah, expressed gratitude to the organizers and vowed to implement the tenets discussed at the program to break boundaries.

“I am very particular about branding and I believe Bola Ray’s branding sense has pushed him this far. It was evident in the discussion today and I am bent on emulating it,” one of the participants said.

Another said, “As a crawling media practitioner, you have to learn from the best. I bought his book and I am almost done with it.

“It is simple, he followed his passion and did it with dedication and zeal. That is exactly what I also need to do. In everything, I have to stay humble.”